Embattled governor of Puerto Rico resigns after protests

(@FahadShabbir)

San Juan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Puerto Rico's embattled governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation late Wednesday following two weeks of massive protests triggered by the release of a chat exchange in which he and others mocked gays, women and hurricane victims.

"I announce that I will be resigning from the governor's post effective Friday, August 2 at 5 pm," Rico said, in a video broadcast by the government.