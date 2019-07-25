UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embattled Governor Of Puerto Rico Resigns After Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Embattled governor of Puerto Rico resigns after protests

San Juan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Puerto Rico's embattled governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation late Wednesday following two weeks of massive protests triggered by the release of a chat exchange in which he and others mocked gays, women and hurricane victims.

"I announce that I will be resigning from the governor's post effective Friday, August 2 at 5 pm," Rico said, in a video broadcast by the government.

Related Topics

Governor Exchange August Women Post From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 July 2019

6 minutes ago

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

10 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

11 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.