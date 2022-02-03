(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Palestine Liberation Organization meets Sunday to elect key leadership figures tasked with keeping up the struggle for statehood, at a gathering which may hint at a potential successor for president Mahmud Abbas.

The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. He died in 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Once the undisputed champion of the Palestinian cause, the PLO has lost much of its relevance since the 1994 establishment of the Palestinian Authority.