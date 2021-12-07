UrduPoint.com

Embiid Guides 76ers To Win Over Hornets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Embiid guides 76ers to win over Hornets

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers slipped past the Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.

Embiid shot 15-of-20 from the field, sank 12-of-14 free throws and scored six points in the extra session in front of a crowd of 14,400 at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Shake Milton had 16 points in the win.

Kelly Oubre delivered 35 points, shooting 13-of-24 shots from the field, including six threes for the Hornets P.

J. Washington and Miles Bridges both had 16 points, Cody Martin scored 14 points, Gordon Hayward and Nick Richards each supplied 12 points and James Bouknight had 11 points in the loss.

Charlotte played shorthanded for the second night in a row. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee are in Covid protocol.

Elsewhere, Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points to lead five players in double figures as the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 109-97 for their fourth victory in the past five contests.

Related Topics

Washington Lead Cody Charlotte Philadelphia Denver Chicago From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

10 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

9 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.