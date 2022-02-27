UrduPoint.com

Emblem Road Shock Winner In $20m Saudi Cup, World's Richest Horse Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Emblem Road shock winner in $20m Saudi Cup, world's richest horse race

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi longshot Emblem Road came from behind to claim a shock win in the world's richest horserace, the $20 million Saudi Cup, in Riyadh on Saturday.

The 66-1 outsider, ridden by Panamanian jockey Wigberto Ramos, stormed up the outside in the home straight to win a five-horse sprint by a head from US trainer Bob Baffert's Country Grammer.

Ramos and owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz were jubilant afterwards as they were surrounded by fans celebrating the race's first Saudi winner in its third edition.

The $10 million first prize capped a lavish meeting at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse dirt track where 240 horses from 16 countries competed for total prize money of $35.1 million.

Earlier, Christophe Lemaire rode four Japanese winners in the Neom Turf Cup, the Turf Sprint, the Red Sea Turf Handicap and the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

American trainer Baffert, who is battling doping charges after Kentucky Derby winnerMedina Spirit tested positive last May, won the Saudi Derby with Pinehurst.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Road Saudi Derby Saud Money May From Race Million

Recent Stories

Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

2 hours ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

2 hours ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

2 hours ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

2 hours ago
 Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, ..

Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>