"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Thursday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film generated more than 16.3 million Yuan (around 2.6 million U.S. Dollars) on its seventh day of screening.

"G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise, came in second, raking in nearly 14.5 million yuan on Thursday.

It was followed by domestic comedy movie "Another Me" with a daily earning of around 12.3 million yuan on the daily box office chart.