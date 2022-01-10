UrduPoint.com

"Embrace Again" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Sunday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting their mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film generated nearly 23.5 million Yuan (around 3.7 million U.S. Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 21 percent of the day's total.

"G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise, came in second, raking in about 18.3 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by domestic comedy movie "Another Me," which earned over 17.1 million yuan on its ninth day of release.

Related Topics

Storm Film And Movies China Wuhan Bo Lead Sunday 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

3 minutes ago
 Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored ..

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

5 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision ..

One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

5 minutes ago
 China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

11 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

11 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.