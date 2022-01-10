"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Sunday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting their mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film generated nearly 23.5 million Yuan (around 3.7 million U.S. Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 21 percent of the day's total.

"G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise, came in second, raking in about 18.3 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by domestic comedy movie "Another Me," which earned over 17.1 million yuan on its ninth day of release.