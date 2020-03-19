Emergency $100 bn coronavirus relief bill clears US Congress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Senate easily passed a $100 billion emergency package Wednesday to help American workers hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which earlier cleared the House of Representatives and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, would provide for free coronavirus testing, sick pay and paid family leave, and bolster unemployment insurance for millions of Americans.

The bill is the second emergency congressional aid package passed this month, and comes as lawmakers negotiate a new, mammoth Federal stimulus package with the Trump administration that could reach $1.3 trillion, and would include emergency checks to Americans.