Emergency EU-London meeting Today over controversial new UK law: Brussels

Brussels, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An emergency meeting between the European Union and Britain will be held today to discuss proposed legislation by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that intentionally breaches the EU withdrawal treaty.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU vice president in charge of overseeing implementation of the divorce deal, will travel to London to meet his UK counterpart Michael Gove, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter, adding that the EU was seeking "clarifications".