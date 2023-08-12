Open Menu

Emergency Medical Supplies Delivered To Laos Under ASEAN+3 Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Emergency medical supplies delivered to Laos under ASEAN+3 framework

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:A handover ceremony of emergency medical supplies under ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3) framework between China and Laos, was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Deputy Minister of the Lao Ministry of Health Phaivanh Keopaseuth, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Chang, and representative from China and Laos attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wang Chang said the handover of medical supplies from China to Laos is an important measure to implement the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

This is the first practice of the ASEAN Plus Three emergency medical supplies reserve center and a new starting point for regional health cooperation.

Wang said that China is willing to continue to work with neighboring countries to help each other through thick and thin, and to build a solid firewall to protect the safety and health of people in the region.

Related Topics

China Vientiane Japan South Korea Laos From Top

Recent Stories

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

25 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

40 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

41 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

47 minutes ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

50 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

54 minutes ago
PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

5 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous