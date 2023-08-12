Emergency medical supplies delivered to Laos under ASEAN+3 framework

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:A handover ceremony of emergency medical supplies under ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3) framework between China and Laos, was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Deputy Minister of the Lao Ministry of Health Phaivanh Keopaseuth, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Chang, and representative from China and Laos attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wang Chang said the handover of medical supplies from China to Laos is an important measure to implement the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

This is the first practice of the ASEAN Plus Three emergency medical supplies reserve center and a new starting point for regional health cooperation.

Wang said that China is willing to continue to work with neighboring countries to help each other through thick and thin, and to build a solid firewall to protect the safety and health of people in the region.