Emergency Services Able To Access Ukrainian Nuclear Plant After Shelling: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine's emergency services said Friday they had gained access to a nuclear power plant where a fire erupted after shelling by the Russian military.

"As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire in the training building," the state emergency services wrote on Facebook, noting that 40 people and 10 vehicles were involved in the operation.

