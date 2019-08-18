UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emery Hails Arsenal New Boys After Perfect Start

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Emery hails Arsenal new boys after perfect start

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Unai Emery saluted his Arsenal new boys as David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe all contributed to a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Emery's side made it successive victories to start the Premier League season thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of an Ashley Barnes equaliser.

While Lacazette and Aubameyang are two of Arsenal's key men, they were both present during the club's dismal end to last season.

So, it was encouraging for Gunners boss Emery that his close-season recruits gave glimpses of their quality to help seal the points.

Former Chelsea defender David Luiz made his first appearance and, despite Burnley threatening from set-pieces, he eased in comfortably next to Sokratis.

On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos put in a man of the match performance featuring two assists on his home debut, while club record signing Pepe came off the bench at half-time to add verve to the Arsenal attack.

Asked about how his recent acquisitions had fared, Emery said: "What we wanted to create was a big atmosphere with our supporters together today and this season.

"Today, with some new players, they made an impact in the first match here. We created this atmosphere.

"We can also say that the young players have the chance to play.

I think you can speak about all the team because we worked together with an individual quality and capacity, but above all thinking like a team." - 'Cheat once a game' - Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche used his post-match press conference to once again call for the football authorities to stamp out diving in the game.

While Dyche refused to single out any Arsenal players for simulation, he was clear in his call for greater punishments to be doled out.

"The game is in a really poor state for players diving, feigning injuries, all sorts," he said.

"I found it peculiar. I was at a Premier League meeting a couple of weeks ago and they told us the worst that can happen is a yellow card. So basically every player in the Premier League can cheat at least once a game.

"Have you ever thought about that? I don't know any sport where they tell you that you can cheat once a game. I've never seen that in sport before.

"It's not about Arsenal. It's about the greater good of the game. The game is in a really poor state, with players literally falling on the floor. I'm the only one who ever talks about it."Asked for how he would solve the issue, Dyche replied: "Simple. Ban them. It would be out of football within a month."

Related Topics

Football Attack Poor Young Man David All From Real Madrid Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

52 minutes ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

1 hour ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

1 hour ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

1 hour ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

1 hour ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.