UrduPoint.com

Eminent Speakers Highlight Syed Ali Gilani's 'outstanding Contribution' To Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Eminent speakers highlight Syed Ali Gilani's 'outstanding contribution' to Kashmiris' freedom struggle

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A range of distinguished Kashmiri leaders, academics and experts from U.S., U.K., the Persian Gulf and Azad Kashmir participated in a webinar Thursday to pay tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic leader, who passed away on September 1st, 2021 under house arrest in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Organized by the Pakistani embassy here, the panelists included: Victoria Schofield, a British author and historian, Colonel Wesley Martin, an American analyst, Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Professor Georgetown University, Dr. Farhan Chak, Associate Professor at Qatar University, Muzzamil Ayub Thakur, a Kashmiri leader, Shaista Safi, a Kashmiri activist and Javed Rathore, Chairman of the Kashmir Solidarity Council.

In his introductory remarks, Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, highlighted the life-log struggle of Gilani sahib for freedom of Kashmiri people from the Indian yoke, saying he was a staunch supporter of Pakistan and its ideology.

"He was a resolute ideologue who never compromise on his principles." the Ambassador said.

"As we mark his first death anniversary today, we recall his outstanding contribution to the struggle for the protection and promotion of human rights of Kashmiris and their right to self-determination".

The Pakistani envoy said that since the passing away of Gilani sahib, the risks for peace in the region had increased.

In her remark, Ms. Schofield, the British author, said that Syed Ali Gilani was a man of conviction and would be remembered for his determined struggle and sacrifices.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan said that Gilani sahib stood for respect for humanity and freedom struggle. He was honest and a man of principles, Khan said. He suggested that a university or a study center in Pakistan be named after Syed Ali Gilani.

Dr. Farhan Chak highlighted that "fake" segments of population were being foisted on Jammu & Kashmir. India through its illegal and unilateral actions has made a mockery of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that rapid militarization of the disputed state had consequences for peace and security of the region.

Shaista Safi said that Syed Ali Gilani has left a legacy and it was now our responsibility to take carry it forward and implement his agenda, a point also stressed by Kashmiri leader Muzzamil Ayub Thakur.

Col. Martin, the American analyst, said that the struggle of Syed Ali Gilani was no different from other world leaders who stood for their people's aspirations. Syed Ali Gilani dedicated his life for securing justice for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, he said. H Col. Martin underscored that the United Nations, the United States and international community should play their role for up holding the rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mr. Javed Rathore focused on various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, including its humanitarian aspect and implications for the regional peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Qatar Victoria Georgetown Resolute Jammu Man Safi United States Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

2 hours ago
 China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

10 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

10 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

10 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.