WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A range of distinguished Kashmiri leaders, academics and experts from U.S., U.K., the Persian Gulf and Azad Kashmir participated in a webinar Thursday to pay tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic leader, who passed away on September 1st, 2021 under house arrest in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Organized by the Pakistani embassy here, the panelists included: Victoria Schofield, a British author and historian, Colonel Wesley Martin, an American analyst, Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Professor Georgetown University, Dr. Farhan Chak, Associate Professor at Qatar University, Muzzamil Ayub Thakur, a Kashmiri leader, Shaista Safi, a Kashmiri activist and Javed Rathore, Chairman of the Kashmir Solidarity Council.

In his introductory remarks, Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, highlighted the life-log struggle of Gilani sahib for freedom of Kashmiri people from the Indian yoke, saying he was a staunch supporter of Pakistan and its ideology.

"He was a resolute ideologue who never compromise on his principles." the Ambassador said.

"As we mark his first death anniversary today, we recall his outstanding contribution to the struggle for the protection and promotion of human rights of Kashmiris and their right to self-determination".

The Pakistani envoy said that since the passing away of Gilani sahib, the risks for peace in the region had increased.

In her remark, Ms. Schofield, the British author, said that Syed Ali Gilani was a man of conviction and would be remembered for his determined struggle and sacrifices.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan said that Gilani sahib stood for respect for humanity and freedom struggle. He was honest and a man of principles, Khan said. He suggested that a university or a study center in Pakistan be named after Syed Ali Gilani.

Dr. Farhan Chak highlighted that "fake" segments of population were being foisted on Jammu & Kashmir. India through its illegal and unilateral actions has made a mockery of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that rapid militarization of the disputed state had consequences for peace and security of the region.

Shaista Safi said that Syed Ali Gilani has left a legacy and it was now our responsibility to take carry it forward and implement his agenda, a point also stressed by Kashmiri leader Muzzamil Ayub Thakur.

Col. Martin, the American analyst, said that the struggle of Syed Ali Gilani was no different from other world leaders who stood for their people's aspirations. Syed Ali Gilani dedicated his life for securing justice for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, he said. H Col. Martin underscored that the United Nations, the United States and international community should play their role for up holding the rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mr. Javed Rathore focused on various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, including its humanitarian aspect and implications for the regional peace and security.