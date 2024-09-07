Open Menu

Eminent Writer Ashfaq Ahmad Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Eminent writer Ashfaq Ahmad remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Twentieth death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was observed here and across the country.

Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of tv dramas and hosted famous programme of 'Talqeen Shah', which was broadcast by Radio Pakistan for about 35 years. His famous ptv plays were 'Munchaley Ka Sauda', 'Aik Muhobaat Sao Afsaney', 'Tota Kahani', 'Hairat Kada' and 'Afsaney'.

On television, Ashfaq Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, 'Uchay Burj Lahore De', 'Tahli Thallay', and 'Tota Kahani'. He also made a feature film called 'Dhop Aur Saya' in the 1960’s.

Ashfaq married Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.

He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Ashfaq Ahmad died on this day in 2004 in Lahore.

