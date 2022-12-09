Emir of Qatar, Chinese president discuss strategic partnership

Riyadh,, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, held an official session of talks with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development as well as Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral strategic cooperation between the two countries as well as ways to strengthen it in all fields, including economic, investment, energy, and industrial fields.

The two sides also discussed issues of common interest and the agenda of the two summits.