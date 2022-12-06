Emir of Qatar Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

DOHA, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation and friendship between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, especially economy and energy, in addition to the most prominent developments at the regional and international levels