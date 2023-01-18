Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australia Open

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Emma Raducanu, a former US Open champion in women's singles, was eliminated from the 2023 Australian Open after a loss to US teen Coco Gauff.

Gauff, 18, who ranked seventh, beat 20-year-old British player Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in a round 2 match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

The US athlete won the tiebreak set against Raducanu to progress to the third round in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Gauff will now face either China's Qinwen Zheng or her compatriot Bernarda Pera in the next round. In the 2022 French Open, Gauff lost to top seed Iga Swiatek in the final. Raducanu, 20, who is now world no. 75, won the 2021 US Open, her maiden and only major title.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swiatek from Poland beat her Colombian opponent Camila Osorio with sets of 6-2, 6-3 to take on Spain's Cristina Bucsa in round three.