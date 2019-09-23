UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emmy Winners In Key Categories

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Emmy winners in key categories

Los Angeles, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Game of Thrones" wrapped up its run with an Emmy for best drama series -- and 12 total for its final season.

"Fleabag" pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, scooping up the prizes for best comedy, best actress in a comedy, as well as best writing and directing -- a major disappointment for perennial winner "Veep" in its last season.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Game of Thrones" (HBO) OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Fleabag" (Amazon) LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Porter, "Pose" LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, "Barry" LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, "Ozark" SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs.

Maisel" SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: "Chernobyl" (HBO) OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix) LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE" Patricia Arquette, "The Act" COMPETITION PROGRAM: "RuPaul's Drag Race" VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: "Saturday Night Live" Top five programs with most overall wins: "Game of Thrones" - 12 "Chernobyl" - 10 "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 8 "Free Solo" - 7 "Fleabag" - 6 Top five platforms with most overall wins: HBO: 34 Netflix: 27 Amazon Prime Video: 15National Geographic: 8NBC: 7

Related Topics

Scandal Film And Movies Los Angeles Chernobyl Lead Michelle Williams Sunday TV Best Top Race Netflix

Recent Stories

Russian Court to Verify Legality of Blogger Sinits ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Won Majority of Votes to Head New Israel ..

7 minutes ago

Third Case of African Swine Fever Registered in So ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore division wins Railways inter-divisional cyc ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Kalar K ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad police collects Rs 176.85 million fine f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.