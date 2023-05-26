UrduPoint.com

Emotional Send-off For Aaron Smith In Final Highlanders Home Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :All Blacks great Aaron Smith had a fairytale send-off in his final home game for the Otago Highlanders Friday with a last-gasp 35-30 win over the Queensland Reds.

Victory in the penultimate round of Super Rugby Pacific not only ensured the 34-year-old departed Dunedin on a winning note but kept the New Zealand side in the hunt for a quarter-final place.

In the other Friday game, the Melbourne Rebels scored eight tries in a 52-14 romp over Western Force to also keep alive their slim hopes of making the last eight.

The Highlanders looked destined for defeat and a disappointing end to their season, but a try from Smith's heir apparent Folau Fakatava in the final minute sparked celebrations instead.

Mercurial scrum-half Smith is bound for Japan and Toyota Verblitz after the World Cup in France, with his 184th appearance for the Highlanders his last on home turf.

Close to tears, he was presented with the match ball after the game and the team performed a haka to send him off.

"This win means everything," he said.

"I've always wanted to kind of leave on my own terms, sort of still performing and not feel like you get shuffled out. I feel this year is the right time for me (to leave) and who knows what the future holds."Smith made his debut for the Dunedin-based outfit in 2011 and is the franchise's most-capped player ever. He has also made 114 appearances for the All Blacks.

