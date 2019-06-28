'Emotional' Ukraine president urges Putin to free sailors

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday made an "emotional" plea to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to free 24 sailors captured last November near Crimea.

"I want to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the recently elected Zelensky told journalists during a briefing.

"We all have children. Return children to their parents," he said, adding that he was "very emotional".

Russia last year fired on and seized three Ukrainian navy vessels, capturing Ukrainian sailors near the Kerch Strait as they tried to pass from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea.

At the end of May the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, located in Germany, called on Russia to release the sailors "immediately" and to allow them to return to Ukraine.

Russia does not recognise the tribunal's jurisdiction to rule in the affair and did not send representatives to the hearing.

Zelensky also denounced the decision this week by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to readmit Russia to the Strasbourg-based group.