UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Emotional' Will Smith Campaigns Against Homelessness In New York

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

'Emotional' Will Smith campaigns against homelessness in New York

New York, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Will Smith still feels "emotional" about homelessness years after playing a destitute man in one of his most acclaimed film roles, the Hollywood star has told charity campaigners braving a fierce New York winter night to sleep rough.

Hundreds of people had gathered in Times Square on Saturday, rugged up and ready to bunk down in freezing temperatures, in a campaign to raise funds for what organizers said was record homelessness globally.

Smith told the crowd that his Oscar-nominated role in "The Pursuit of Happyness" -- a 2007 biopic of a salesman forced to live on the streets of San Francisco with his young son -- was a "life-changing experience" that had allowed him to understand the misery of poverty.

"It makes me emotional thinking about it right now," Smith said.

"To not have a place to go and to be able to lay your head down with your children at night is a horrendous tragedy." Smith also charmed crowds with a "bedtime story" -- a rap rendition of the theme tune to his 1990s hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." People in over 50 cities around the world slept on the streets to support the World's Big Sleep Out campaign, the charity said in a Saturday statement, adding that funds from the New York event would be donated to the UN Children's Fund.

"In New York City alone, more people are now homeless than at any time since the Great Depression," the statement said.

"Over 62,000 people in New York, including 22,000 kids, will sleep in shelters tonight and the number of homeless people and refugees in cities around the world continues to hit record highs with each passing year."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies United Nations San Francisco Young Man New York Will Smith Event From Refugee Depression

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

14 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

14 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.