Emotional Zlatan returns to Sweden squad

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :An unusually reserved and humble Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to hold back the tears on Monday as he arrived in Sweden ahead of his return this week to the Swedish national squad after nearly five yeara away.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic showed a more sensitive side to his usually brash public persona when he was asked about what his two teenage sons, Maximilian and Vincent, thought of his international comeback.

"It's not a good question you're asking. I had Vincent here, who actually cried when left him. But it's OK, it's OK," he said with tears in his eyes.

Speaking to reporters days ahead of Sweden's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Thursday, the often boastful 39-year-old acknowledged he was much more "patient both on and off the field" than when he announced the end of is international career after Euro 2016.

"Right now you're thinking: 'He's much too nice and much too humble'," Ibrahimovic joked.

Sweden's most successful player, the AC Milan forward retired from international football with 116 caps and 62 goals for his national team.

He announced his return to the squad in his usual style last week on Instagram with a picture of himself in the Swedish team kit with the caption "The return of the God".

But 'Ibra' said Monday he didn't want to be given a spot on the team for his past achievements but because he "deserved" it.

He is in good form this season for Milan, with 15 goals in as many Serie A games, including the opener in Sunday's 3-2 win at Fiorentina which kept the pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.

He also said he didn't mind no longer being team captain, a role now taken by Alexander Granqvist, who plays for Swedish club Helsingborgs.

In a another sign of a "new chapter," Ibrahimovic said he had asked to don the number 11 on his jersey rather than the 10 he used to sport.

"I asked nicely if I could have the 11," he said, adding that teammate and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak had graciously agreed to give up the number.