Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Dusan Vlahovic firing his way to the top of the Serie A scoring charts was not enough for Fiorentina on Saturday as Empoli come from behind late to snatch a 2-1 Tuscan derby win.

Serbia striker Vlahovic slid in his 11th league goal of the season after 56 minutes to move above Italy forward Ciro Immobile in the standings but the Viola threw away the win in the final few minutes.

Filippo Bandinelli rolled home the leveller following Nedim Bajrami's cross with three minutes remaining and in the final seconds Andrea Pinamonti completed the turnaround from another Bajrami cross.

Vlahovic, who was under fire from Fiorentina fans earlier in the season for refusing to renew a contract which expires in June 2023, had his head in his hands in stoppage time when he failed to tap in from close range.

Vlahovic's goal on Saturday was his 28th strike of 2021 in the Italian top flight but Fiorentina sit eighth, level on 21 points with struggling Juventus.

Juve host Atalanta later on Saturday after a difficult week in which they were humiliated by European champions Chelsea on Tuesday and then had police search their offices on Friday as part of a probe into suspect player transfers.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Turin public prosecutors office said they were investigating deals that took place over the past three seasons, and the way annual financial results between 2019 and this year had been formulated.

In Saturday's other early match, Sampdoria came from behind to beat Verona 3-1.