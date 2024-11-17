Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) With wrinkles on his face and worries for sustenance in mind, Abdul Hakeem was tilling a patch of land preparing it for sowing wheat with hopes to have better crop and price this time. His last year’s bitter experience, when wheat prices had fallen down to a worrisome level inflicting losses on him, was still haunting him.

Abdul Hakeem is one of the millions poor farmers in the country who toil hard to meet their ends, but often the market forces exploit them leaving no clue for rescue. Trapped in cruel clutches of market forces, hoarders and exploiters, he and millions others every season wait for a panacea to their hardships.

“Decades after decades, the same phenomenon goes on. Every year we borrow inputs from commission agents at grain market, toil hard across the year but unfortunately suffer losses due to lesser prices of our commodities,” he stated.

“People say agriculture is backbone of our economy. But, we the mainstay of this sector are often left in lurch,” Hakeem said. “Whom I should question why my father was poor and then me and if it goes on, my son will also be poor. Will the time come when small farmers have their bounty.”

Poverty is a persistent challenge marked by lack of access to basic needs like food, shelter, healthcare and education. It restricts opportunities, hinders economic growth, and perpetuates inequality.

Among millions of laborers in our country, nearly 70 percent are associated to agriculture and livestock sectors and keeping view its vitality for our economy the government policies have a significant impact on their families and overall economic growth of the country.

“We must have a fair mechanism and an Independent Agriculture Commission to offer fair rates of different crops to facilitate poor farmers after evaluation of cost of inputs,” stated Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar.

“Being the major earning component, if farmers remain poor, the dream to alleviate poverty will never come true,” he said. “Poverty stemming out from this sector affects all areas of economy. If the farmers are poor it means poverty is all around.”

Addressing poverty requires focused efforts, including policies that promote economic empowerment, provide resources and ensure social support for vulnerable communities.

Therefore, the Punjab government initiated number of project to address this issue and its Kissan Card is a valid example to quote. Functioning like a debit card, it enables registered farmers to purchase agricultural inputs up to Rs 150,000 per season that would hopefully benefit the poor farmers.

Rashid Sindhu, an official of agriculture department explained that Kissan Card program is transformative for farmers, particularly those with limited means. “The card empowers farmers to acquire necessary inputs at government-recommended prices.

It helps them increase productivity and income and contribute to economic progress of the country.”

Additionally, the government also provides subsidies for advanced equipment like super-seeders and laser levelers. For farmers with smaller plots, subsidies on equipment, including tractors, allow them to farm more efficiently and with minimal investment.

Then there is Livestock Card, an initiative to facilitate those rearing cattle at small scale and help them out in accessing interest-free loans for animal feed, micronutrients and mineral mixtures, critical for health and productivity of livestock.

“Livestock Card is another initiative of the government for farmers’ empowerment and poverty alleviation,” remarked Deputy Director Livestock Department, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar. “It is specially designed for small and poor to flourish their livestock business and earn respectable living.”

“With this facility, livestock farmers can ensure their animals grow healthy and fetch higher prices in the market. Such an empowerment is crucial to improving economic resilience of communities,” he stated.

Through various initiatives like Kissan Livestock Baithaks and school-focused awareness programs, the department educates farmers on best practices in animal husbandry. Artificial insemination, provided at affordable rates, has improved the genetic quality of livestock, contributing to higher productivity and profitability. The department also provides free livestock to widows and divorced women.

Prime Minister’s Youth Program is another remarkable initiative wherein millions of unemployed youth, both male and female are extended financial assistance to start businesses and earn respectable living.

“This program is working successfully as Rs 186 billion had been disbursed so far among 790,000 entrepreneurs,” informed Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. “It offers economic opportunities to youth, both male and female. Overall, it is Rs 300 billion program. Earlier, only 13 percent female entrepreneurs got loans but now we hope to raise this figure to 33 percent.”

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) also helps millions of poor families with financial assistance in 14 different schemes with its extensive outreach supporting millions of people.

“This program help millions of families to sustain who often struggle against fluctuating income and mitigate effects of poverty,” said social activist Naeem Iqbal.

With this focus on poor families in Punjab, the provincial government should also ensure transparency and sustenance of these programs once they are executed, so they prove to be real contributors towards poverty alleviation efforts.

APP/atf/maz (APP Feature Service)