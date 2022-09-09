UrduPoint.com

'Emptiness': Republican France Mourns Queen's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

'Emptiness': Republican France mourns queen's death

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron led an outpouring of French tributes on Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, saying that "we all feel an emptiness" following her death.

Despite France's revolutionary history which saw republicans behead the king in 1793, the country has long been fascinated by the British royal family and particularly attached to its longest-serving monarch.

Her death obscured, perhaps only briefly, recent political tensions between the two over Brexit, migrants trying to cross the Channel and fishing.

"With her, France and the United Kingdom shared not just an 'entente cordiale', but a warm, sincere and loyal partnership. To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was the Queen," Macron said in English in a video message posted on Twitter.

"We are grateful for her deep affection for France: Elizabeth II mastered our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts," he added.

Macron later travelled to the British embassy, a short distance from the French presidential palace, where he left a hand-written message of condolence, calling her a "queen of courage and fortitude".

French newspapers cleared their front pages for news of the death on Friday, with the headline on the Parisien newspaper reading "We loved her so much." Well-wishers placed flowers outside the British embassy where two giant portraits of the Queen dating back to celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne earlier this year still hung on the walls.

"I never knew my own grandparents and it feels like I've lost my grandmother," Victoria Cazals, 48, said as she choked back tears after leaving a bouquet on the pavement.

"It's true that France didn't want its own royalty, but the Queen is so emblematic of our contemporary era, I still can't believe she's not there," she said alongside her 17-year-old daughter.

"The passing of the crown is a story thousands of years old, so of course you get attached to it. We follow everything, the babies, the marriages, and what the Queen did." Other tributes were held around France and flags were lowered over many public buildings.

In Nice on the Mediterranean coast, long a favourite holiday spot for aristocratic Britons, a giant portrait of the queen was placed on the waterfront Promenade des Anglais where British flags flew at half staff.

"Today Nice and France are crying with the United Kingdom," wrote local MP Eric Ciotti from the right-wing Republicans party.

The queen spoke French fluently and first visited the country in 1948, aged 22, as a princess.

She returned as queen in 1957, meeting with president Rene Coty for the first of five state visits.

"In Europe, the Anglo-Saxon tradition is to the Latin tradition what oil is to vinegar," the Queen told then president Francois Mitterrand in 1992 at a tense time in Anglo-French relations.

"You need both to make a sauce, otherwise the salad is badly dressed," she said.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter France Oil Victoria Nice Reading United Kingdom Brexit Family All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor

13 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

1 hour ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

3 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

3 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.