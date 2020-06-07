'Empty' ex-France captain Poirot retires at 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Former France skipper Jefferson Poirot announced his retirement on Sunday aged 27 because of a lack of motivation after losing last October's Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Loosehead prop Poirot, who started just one of les Bleus matches during this year's Six Nations, led his country against Tonga in the group stages of the competition before the last-eight loss to Wales.

"When the competition finished, a few minutes after the final whistle, I felt empty. The decision was made in a fraction of a second," he told newspaper L'Equipe.

"I feel my motivation is not at its maximum. I always promised myself I would be at 100 per cent when playing for France, to not lie. Les Bleus, it's the Holy Grail. I can't go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus," he added.