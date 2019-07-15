Empty nets as overfishing and climate change sap Lake Malawi

(@FahadShabbir)

Senga Bay, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :On the shores of Lake Malawi, a crowd eagerly awaits the arrival of a white and yellow cedarwood boat carrying its haul.

The crew of six deliver a single net of chambo, sardine and tiny usipa fish from the boat, just one of 72 vessels that land their catch every day on the beach at Senga Bay.

But overfishing and climate change have taken their toll.

Hundreds of local traders gather each morning and afternoon at Senga only to find that fish populations are falling in Lake Malawi, Africa's third largest body of freshwater.

"We were hoping to catch a half-boat full or maybe a quarter-boat... but I'm afraid the fish are dwindling in numbers," port manager Alfred Banda told AFP staring wearily at the small catch as it was dragged onto the sand.

"Before, we used to catch a full boat but now we are struggling," he said, adding that a full boat would earn a team of between six and 12 fishermen about $300.

Bordering three countries -- Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique -- Lake Malawi stretches across more than 29,000 square kilometres (11,200 square miles) with over 1,000 species of fish.

The 14,000 people living at Senga Bay depend on the lake for food and for their livelihood.

"Seven years ago there was lots more fish than today. In 2019 it is different, there's no fish in the water," trader Katrina Male, a 40-year-old mother of six, told AFP as she stalked the nets of newly brought in fish seeking the best deal.

"The fish nowadays are more expensive, because they are becoming scarce," Male said. "Some children have stopped going to school because their parents can't find the money."