Encroachment mafia plays havoc with Pindites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) With persistent sluggish response of authorities to strike encroachment mafia, situation in main bazars of Rawalpindi continues to worsen making lives of residents and commuters difficult.

Most of pavements and footpaths as well as main roads are often seen flooded with vendors, stalls and carts, leaving no room for buyers and shoppers to easily approach their desired shops and outlets.

Although encroachments are not new to city but escalated dramatically to every nook and corner of the city with busy marketplaces like Murree Road; Raja Bazaar, Motti Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar and surrounding markets like Jamia Masjid Road, Banni Chowk and Circular Road; Saddar and Chotta Bazaar; Commercial Market, Tench Bhatta, Lal Kurti, Bakra Mandi, Adiala Road and several other markets remaining clogged with vendors crowding sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on roads.

The stalls, kiosks, handcarts and makeshift setups spring up overnight, swallowing footpaths, sidewalks, streets and roads. In almost all main bazaars of the city, the groups of organized individuals and businesses in collusion with the officials of civic bodies have illegally occupied the public spaces which were once used by pedestrians.

“The encroachers have become a mafia. Their mushroom growth is perplexing. Although in many cases, the shopkeepers themselves rent them out footpath spaces and charge from them,” said Munir Ahmed, a shopkeeper in commercial market. “In other cases, they set up their businesses on vacant places, footpaths and corridors, in connivance with civic authorities.”

He termed rapid growth of encroachers as worrisome, affecting their business as well as mobility of shoppers and desired a mechanism to streamline vendors abruptly occupying main spaces at markets.

The rise of the encroachment mafia is not simply the work of a few street vendors but a well-organized network involving influential figures who turn a deaf ear to calls of shopkeepers and buyers, apparently for some financial gain.

“The encroachment mafia had created a hidden ‘rent system’ for receiving illegal money from vendors for occupying public spaces at markets,” claimed a school teacher Muhmmad Arif. “This informal system of bribery and collusion brings hardships for city residents, making it difficult for them to traverse through these clogged markets and roads.”

For pedestrians, especially for families, elderly and children, he said, it becomes risky to navigate through streets and roads narrowed due to encroachments and subsequent traffic jams.

Efforts by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and two cantonment boards to remove these encroachments have had limited success. Demolition teams’ clear illegal structures but within days the vendors return again.

The local administration removed a significant number of encroachments from Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Commercial Market, Murree Road and surrounding areas during first week of current month, but the same cropped up again.

Amidst claims and complaints of shopkeepers and buyers, an MCR spokesman claimed that strict action was taken against encroachers on regular basis with imposition of heavy fines and confiscation of their goods.

He said on directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr Aamir Khattak, a grand anti-encroachment operation was underway targeting high-traffic areas like Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Commercial Market and other areas. “The teams are conducting operation and the Commissioner was personally reviewing its progress.”

The spokesman claimed that sides of Commercial Market and Murree Road had been cleared of both illegal temporary and permanent encroachments. “Dozens of truckload goods were confiscated during operation, FIRs were lodged against encroachers and several shops were sealed.”

“The anti-encroachment drive is part of a broader initiative of the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to root out civic problems,” he explained.

Side by side the encroachment drive of municipal authorities, the City Traffic Police has also stepped up efforts to clear areas from encroachers. City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima had instructed traffic wardens for strict action against encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Cantonment board officials are also on toes to fight out this menace and bring respite to residents and consumers.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Haider Shujja reiterated not to compromise on illegal encroachments and mentioned to a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation launched in different parts of cantonment.

“All temporary or permanent encroachments outside shops would be removed, taking strict action against those obstructing the flow of traffic and pedestrians’ movement,” the ACEO said. “We have also confiscated truckloads of goods from encroachments at footpaths and markets.”

Amidst all these efforts of civic authorities, the citizens and traders call for removal of encroachments on a permanent basis instead of cosmetic measures by the administration off and on. They also demand action against officials who secretly encourage encroachment mafia by taking bribes.

“It feels like a cycle. The authorities’ clear encroachments, but they come back within a week,” said a shopkeeper,” said Ahmed Ali, a shopkeeper in Motti Bazaar. “It seems like a joint venture. Therefore, we want permanent solution to this problem.”

The experts suggest that vendors should be integrated into economy by setting up designated vending zones besides strict action against encroachment mafia to clear roads and pavements for hassle-free movement and shopping by the people.

