Endangered tapirs thriving on former drug cartel ranch

Joya Grande, Honduras, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Almendra, a young tapir, is fed with a bottle at the Joya Grande zoo in the mountainous north of Honduras, which the government confiscated from drug traffickers six years ago.

Now it forms part of a project to rescue the threatened Central American tapirs, which Honduras declared at risk of extinction in 2008, when their population had fallen to just 5,000 adults.

The species has been driven out of its natural habitat throughout Central America by deforestation, while its trusting, amiable nature makes it susceptible to hunters.

The conservation project aims to protect several other species as well in an area covering 220 hectares (540 acres) of forest and grasslands.

Almendra is one of 10 tapirs living in a 12-hectare natural area alongside a giraffe called Big Boy, two African lions, four Bengal tigers and four hippopotamuses.