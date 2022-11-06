UrduPoint.com

Energy Crisis In Poland Stirs Air Pollution Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

WARSAW, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) --:Polish energy expert Joanna Mackowiak-Pandera has recently moved the gas cooktop out of her kitchen and replaced it with induction hobs. She also got solar panels installed, and ordered a heat pump for her home, in preparation for the long, humid winter in Poland.

However, the high up-front costs of installing a self-sufficient energy system are preventing many households from taking the ecological way out of the current energy crisis. Even under normal circumstances, 37 percent of Polish homes use coal for heating, according to official estimates.

While Poland is the largest coal producer in the European Union (EU), it still needs to cover roughly 20 percent of its needs from imports. In 2020, Russia accounted for 75 percent of Polish coal imports, which then totaled 12.

9 million tons, according to data from Statistics Poland.

However, since Poland imposed an embargo on Russian coal this April, well ahead of the EU-wide ban that took effect in August, this route is no longer open, which has left many Poles in a precarious situation just before the start of the heating season.

"Now we are facing troubles with heating our homes," said Mackowiak-Pandera, who is also president of Forum Energii, an interdisciplinary Polish think-tank active in the field of energy.

There's huge discussion and anxiety because many households still do not have coal for heating purposes ahead of winter, said the former environment undersecretary of Poland, adding that importing and replacing these coal supplies from other countries will be a big challenge.

