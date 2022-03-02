Energy price hike pushes eurozone inflation to record 5.8%

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Eurozone inflation soared in February to a new record high of 5.8 percent mainly on the back of surging energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday.

The rise, from 5.

1 percent in January, was announced as oil and gas prices rocketed even higher over fears about the impact on supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude topped $110 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and WTI followed suit hours later to hit a 2013 high. European natural gas prices hit a record high.