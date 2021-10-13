UrduPoint.com

Energy Prices Should Retreat By Early 2022: IMF Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Energy prices, which have soared in recent days, are likely to remain high in the coming months but begin to retreat early next year, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told AFP in an interview Tuesday.

While energy prices "will be elevated" for the next couple of months "we expect that to come back down by the end of the first quarter next year and into the second quarter," she said.

"Once we get past the winter months, we will be in a better place. We do expect it to be coming back down."

