Energy-rich Qatar says unhappy with high gas prices

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Qatar, the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter, said Monday it was not pleased with current global prices which have surged to record peaks.

"I am unhappy about gas prices being high," Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told a press conference.

High prices, he said, "are negative for the customer, and the customers being satisfied is the most important thing to me." Kaabi added: "If the customer is unhappy, he's not going to buy." Kaabi said Qatar's production was "maxed out" at 77 million tonnes per year.

"We have never 'less than' maxed out... we've not gone down, we've not gone up," he said.

"We're just consistent. We're producing what we can."