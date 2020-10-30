UrduPoint.com
England 1966 World Cup Winner Nobby Stiles Dies - Family

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies - family

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Nobby Stiles, a member of England's 1966 World Cup winning team, died on Friday aged 78 after a long illness, his family announced.

Stiles was a tough tackling midfielder and an integral part of the Manchester United side under Matt Busby who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

"The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness," read a family statement.

"The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time."

