England all out for 294, trail Australia by 122 in 4th Ashes Test

Sydney, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :England were dismissed for 294 to trail Australia by 122 runs in the first innings early on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow was caught behind off Scott Boland for 113 as the topscorer with Boland finishing Australia's best bowler with 4-36.

Rain is forecast later in the day as Australia look to build on their lead to press for a victory and a 4-0 series lead.