England and France 19-19, Autumn Nations Cup final goes to 'sudden death'

Twickenham, United Kingdom, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :England and France were locked at 19-19 at the end of their Autumn Nations Cup final sending Sunday's match into 'sudden death' extra-time.

France, who saw full-back Brice Dulin score a fine first-half try, were leading 19-12 when, in the final minute of normal time, England replacement Luke Cowan Dickie forced his way over their line from close range.

England captain Owen Farrell, off-target with several earlier goal-kicks, converted that try from out on the right to set-up a maximum of two ten-minute halves of extra-time, with the side that scores next the winners.

Farrell, just two minutes into the additional period, had a chance to win the match but his penalty hit the right post and bounced clear.