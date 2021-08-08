UrduPoint.com

England And India Draw Rain-marred First Test

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

England and India draw rain-marred first Test

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain ensured the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after no play was possible on Sunday's last day.

The match was intriguingly poised with India 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209 in what promised to be tough batting conditions.

But persistent early morning rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), with the pitch and square both remaining fully covered.

Further downpours dashed hopes of a grandstand finish, with the umpires abandoning play at 3:49 pm (1449 GMT) to leave this five-match series locked at 0-0 ahead of the second Test at Lord's starting on Thursday.

That India faced a tricky chase was largely down to England captain Joe Root making 109 in his side's second innings of 303 after he had top-scored with 64 in a first-innings 183.

Root made his 21st Test century after coming into bat at 46-2 -- the 14th time in 18 Test innings this year that England had failed to reach 50 before losing their second wicket.

England were unable to call on Ben Stokes to bail out their top order, with the star all-rounder set to miss the whole of this series after announcing last week he was taking an indefinite break from all cricket because of mental health issues.

Their batting woes were exemplified by Zak Crawley, who having made just 33 runs in this match is averaging 11.14 in 14 Test innings since his superb 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year.

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah took 5-64 on Sunday -- his sixth five-wicket haul in just 21 career Tests -- to finish with impressive match figures of 9-110.

In India's first innings 278 recalled opener KL Rahul top-score with 84 in his first Test in nearly two years, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making 56.

England seamer Ollie Robinson, playing just his second match at this level, took a Test-best 5-85 after the re-emergence of historic racist and sexist tweets during his debut against New Zealand at Lord's in June saw him serve a three-game ban.

Meanwhile, James Anderson's 4-54 took the England great, already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, into third in the all-time list of wicket-takers at this level. His tally of 621 is bettered only by retired spinners in Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

This match was just the second time India's quick bowlers have taken all 20 opposition wickets in a Test.

The only other occasion was at Johannesburg in 2018 when Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami shared the wickets.

India, who beat Root's men 3-1 at home earlier this year, are bidding for only their fourth Test series win on English soil following 1971, 1986 and 2007 triumphs.

This match also marked the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, with India having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural final at Southampton in June.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century World Australia Sri Lanka Johannesburg Southampton Anderson Mohammed Shami KL Rahul June Sunday 2018 National University All From Top Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

1 hour ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

4 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.