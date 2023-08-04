England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop

Auckland, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's shock exit and the United States' plodding performances were just two of the surprises of a wild Women's World Cup group stage, with England and Japan now leading the charge when the knockouts begin on Saturday.

It has been the story of the World Cup: the lower-ranked teams have dramatically closed the gap on the sides traditionally regarded as the best.

Last year's European finalists Germany became the highest-profile victim yet, dumped out in the group stage for the first time in their history on Thursday, with debutants Morocco progressing.

South Africa, Jamaica and Nigeria are also into the last 16; Brazil, Italy and Olympic champions Canada are all out.

The USA flew to Australia and New Zealand as the favourites to defend their title and win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup.

But Vlatko Andonovski's side only squeezed into the knockout rounds, their performances making it hard to make a case for them reaching the final in Sydney on August 20.

They limped into the last 16 with a 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal and now play Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne.

The fixture is a World Cup classic. They have met in the last five editions, each time in the group stage, with the Americans winning three of them against one draw and one defeat.

"I feel like it wouldn't be a major tournament if we were not facing Sweden," said USA captain Lindsey Horan.

Sweden are ranked third in the world, reached the 2019 semi-finals and were silver medallists at the Tokyo Olympics, so another heavyweight will be heading home this weekend.