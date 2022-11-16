England and Netherlands jet into Qatar as Infantino calls for football focus

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :England and the Netherlands became the first World Cup heavyweights to touch down in Qatar on Tuesday as FIFA president Gianni Infantino again urged teams to focus on the football.

Gareth Southgate's England side, spearheaded by striker Harry Kane, are seeking to become world champions for just the second time after crashing out in the semi-finals four years ago in Russia.

They raised the hopes of their passionate fans by reaching the final of last year's delayed Euro 2020 tournament but have struggled for form in recent months.

"Excitement is building among everyone," said Kane.

"We're happy to be here and looking forward to being out on the training pitch." The Netherlands, whose outspoken coach Louis van Gaal has not hidden his opinion that Qatar should never have been allowed to host the World Cup, also arrived.

"Hello @FIFAWorldCup, we're here! Can't wait to get started!" the Dutch team tweeted, along with arrival pictures.

The Dutch were runners-up in 2010 and finished third four years later but did not qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Defending champions France and two-time World Cup winners Argentina are due to arrive in Qatar on Wednesday.