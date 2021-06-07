England and New Zealand draw first Test

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :England and New Zealand drew the first Test at Lord's on Sunday to leave the two-match series all-square heading into next week's finale at Edgbaston.

The hosts, set a target of 273 in 75 overs when New away captain Kane Williamson declared at lunch on Sunday's fifth and final day, were 170-3 when a draw was agreed inside the last hour.

The home side rarely looked like taking up the challenge of Williamson's declaration, with opener Dom Sibley grinding his way to 60 not out off 207 balls faced This match, which saw Friday's play washed out completely, was notable for New Zealand opener Devon Conway's remarkable first-innings 200 on Test debut --- the highest score by a batsman making his Test bow in England.

Brief scores New Zealand 1st Innings 378 (D Conway 200, H Nicholls 61; O Robinson 4-75, M Wood 3-81) England 1st innings 275 (R Burns 132, T Southee 6-43, K Jamieson 3-85) New Zealand 2nd Innings 169-6 dec (O Robinson 3-26) England 2nd Innings 170-3 (D Sibley 60 no) result: Match drawn Series: Two match series level at 0-0 Remaining FixtureJun 10-14: 2nd Test, Edgbaston