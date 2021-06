(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :England and New Zealand drew the first Test at Lord's on Sunday to leave the two-match series all square heading into next week's finale at Edgbaston.

England, set a target of 273 in 75 overs when New Zealand captain Kane Williamson declared at lunch on Sunday, were 170-3 when a draw was agreed.