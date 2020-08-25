England and Pakistan draw third Test

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :England and Pakistan drew the rain-marred third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The result saw England win a three-match contest 1-0 -- their first Test series success against Pakistan in a decade -- with Tuesday's final day seeing James Anderson becoming the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets.

Anderson had match figures of 7-101 when a draw was agreed soon after the game had entered the last hour.

England 1st Innings 583-8 dec (Z Crawley 267, J Buttler 152) Pakistan 1st Innings 273 (Azhar Ali 141 no, Mohammad Rizwan 53; J Anderson 5-56) Pakistan 2nd Innings (following-on) 187-4 (Babar Azam 63 no) Result: Match drawnSeries: England win three-match series 1-0