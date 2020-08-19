UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Back Row Forward Clifford Forced To Retire At 27 By Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

England back row forward Clifford forced to retire at 27 by injury

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :England international Jack Clifford, who captained the Under-20 side to the 2013 world title, is to retire due to a shoulder injury aged just 27, he announced on Wednesday.

The Australia-born back row forward won the last of his 10 senior caps against Italy in 2017 -- he made his debut during England's Six Nations Grand Slam campaign in 2016.

However, a dislocated shoulder he suffered in what was his 100th appearance for Harlequins last September has failed to heal entirely even after two operations.

"I am absolutely gutted to have to call time on my career at a relatively early stage," he said on the club website.

"I have been at Quins since I was 13 years old and made so many good friends here.

"I will miss this environment greatly.

"I feel proud to have reached 100 appearances for Quins and it is ironic that the injury was sustained in my 100th game!"Paul Gustard, head of rugby at Harlequins, said he would be sorely missed.

"He was a player who had the ability to change a game with his explosive pace and offloading skills which, allied to his high work rate, meant he was an important player for us last season when he was a mainstay of the side who finished fifth," said Gustard.

Related Topics

World Italy September 2017 2016 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

1 hour ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.