UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Beat Denmark 2-1 In Euro 2020 Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

England beat denmark 2-1 in Euro 2020 final

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 08(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :England defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday (July 7) to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a stunning free-kick goal at London's Wembley Stadium.

But England equalized when defender Simon Kjaer netted an own goal in the 39th minute.

Both sides failed to produce a goal in the second half and the match went into extra time.

In the 103rd minute, England was awarded a penalty.

After a minute, Danish goalie Kasper Schmeichel came up with a great save, but Harry Kane hit the rebound into Denmark's net.

With this result, England moved to the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966 and their first-ever Euro final.

The English team will take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on July 11.

Italy qualified for the final on Tuesday after beating Spain 4-2 on penalties.

Related Topics

London Spain Italy Denmark Euro July 2020

Recent Stories

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

24 seconds ago

President of Pakistan Business Council granted UAE ..

42 minutes ago

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

2 hours ago

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 dea ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.