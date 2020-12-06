England beat France in sudden death of Autumn Nations Cup final

Twickenham, United Kingdom, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :England beat France 22-19 in sudden death of a dramatic Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.

France, who saw full-back Brice Dulin score a fine first-half try, were leading 19-12 when, in the final minute of normal time, England replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie forced his way over their line from close range.

That sent the match into two extra-time periods of 10 minutes each, with the side scoring first the winners, and England captain Owen Farrell landed the crucial penalty five minutes into the second half.