UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Beat India By 31 Runs In World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

England beat India by 31 runs in World Cup

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :England moved a step closer to the World Cup semi-finals after Jonny Bairstow's 111 set up a crucial 31-run win over India in Birmingham on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan's side posted 337-7 thanks Bairstow and a dashing 79 from Ben Stokes.

Needing a record World Cup run chase to win, India finished on 306-5 as they were beaten for the first time in this year's tournament.

England can book a semi-final berth if they beat New Zealand in their final group match on Wednesday, while India, who have two games left, must wait to confirm their last four spot.

Related Topics

India World Birmingham New Zealand Sunday From

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

2 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

3 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

3 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.