Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :England got their Six Nations campaign up and running with a comfortable 33-0 win over Italy in Rome on Sunday to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Scotland.

Eddie Jones' side swept in five tries at the Stadio Olimpico as England inflicted a 34th straight Six Nations defeat on the Italians and moved three points behind leaders France.