UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Beat New Zealand By Seven Wickets In First T20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:00 AM

England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in first T20

Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday.

James Vincent top-scored for the tourists with 59, notching his maiden T20 half century as England chased down New Zealand's 154-run target in 18.

3 overs.

A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after England won the toss and opted to bowl.

The second fixture in the five-match series takes place in Wellington on Sunday.

Related Topics

Century Fire T20 Wellington Christchurch Mitchell Santner Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

9 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

10 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

10 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

10 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.