England Beat New Zealand By Seven Wickets In First T20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:00 AM
Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday.
James Vincent top-scored for the tourists with 59, notching his maiden T20 half century as England chased down New Zealand's 154-run target in 18.
3 overs.
A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after England won the toss and opted to bowl.
The second fixture in the five-match series takes place in Wellington on Sunday.