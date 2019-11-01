England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in first T20

(@FahadShabbir)

Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday.

James Vincent top-scored for the tourists with 59, notching his maiden T20 half century as England chased down New Zealand's 154-run target in 18.

3 overs.

A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after England won the toss and opted to bowl.

The second fixture in the five-match series takes place in Wellington on Sunday.