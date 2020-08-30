UrduPoint.com
England Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets In 2nd T20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in 2nd T20

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, came in on a hat-trick but hit a dashing 66 and shared a third-wicket stand of 112 with Dawid Malan (54 not out) as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 196 with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan's 195-4 featured fine fifties from Mohammad Hafeez (69) and skipper Babar Azam (56).

Victory put England 1-0 in a three-match contest following Friday's no-result washout in Manchester.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

