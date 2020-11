England beat South Africa in opening T20 international

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :England won the first Twenty20 international against South Africa by five wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa 179-6 in 20 overs (Q. de Kock 30, F. du Plessis 58, H.

van der Dussen 37; S. Curran 3-28).

England 183-5 in 19.2 overs (J. Bairstow 86 not out, B. Stokes 37; G. Linde 2-20, L. Ngidi 2-31).

Result: England won by 5 wickets.

Toss: England Remaining matches:November 29, PaarlDecember 1, Cape Town