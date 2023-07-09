Open Menu

England Beat Spain To Win Dramatic Under-21 Euro Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final

Batumi, Georgia, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones' goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday's final.

In a dramatic finale in Batumi, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England's record of not conceding a goal all tournament.

"I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen, and when it was a penalty I knew I was going to save it," said Trafford, who has been strongly linked with a £19 million ($24 million) move to Premier League newcomers Burnley.

"We are a very good team and we believe that no one can score against us and we showed it." Lee Carsley's men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England's youth sides.

The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the under-17 and under-20 World Cups back in 2017.

There was a hint of fortune about the only goal as the ball struck Jones from Cole Palmer's free-kick in first-half stoppage time and looped into the far corner.

Spain did have the ball in net after the break when Ruiz headed home only to be denied by the offside flag.

The Braga striker had an even better opportunity 20 minutes from time when he headed wide with the goal gaping.

England could also have put the five-time winners away before an incredible ending as Arnau Tenas made fine saves to deny Jones and Noni Madueke a second.

But they needed Trafford to produce some heroics at the death.

He parried Ruiz's spot-kick and a follow-up effort from Aimar Oroz to spark wild celebrations among the England players and coaching staff.

The drama did not end there as Morgan Gibbs-White and Antonio Blanco, who had already been substituted, were both shown red cards.

Earlier, former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole, who is part of the England coaching staff, had also been dismissed from the bench.

But in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, England held on to go one better than the senior side managed in losing the Euro 2020 final two years ago.

Related Topics

World Fine Batumi Braga Palmer Spain Georgia Romania Euro Peruvian Nuevo Sol 2017 2020 Gold All From Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

3 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

9 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECDâ€™s lat ..

11 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

11 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

11 hours ago
Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

15 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

17 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

17 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous